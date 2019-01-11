Lakewood Ranch, West Villages High in New Ranking of Top-Selling Communities

Both Lakewood Ranch and West Villages were recently ranked among the top-selling master-planned communities in the nation by RCLCO, a real estate research and planning company. Lakewood Ranch, with 1,482 sales, was ranked as the No. 2 community for all of 2018, while West Villages, with 1,108 sales, was ranked No. 5. The top-selling community was The Villages, Florida, with 2,134 sales last year.