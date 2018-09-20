Real estate
Sarasota Home Sales Down
Sales of single-family homes in Sarasota County totaled 716 in August, down 1.2 percent from the August 2017 figure, according to new data released by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Sales of townhouses and condos, meanwhile rose by 10.1 percent between August 2017 and August 2018, from 286 to 315. In Manatee County, single-family home sales rose by .2 percent, from 592 to 593, while townhome and condo sales increased by 26.9 percent, from 216 to 274.