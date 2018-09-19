School Leader Chosen for State Ethics Board

Dan Ceaser Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Dan Ceaser, the head of school at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School, was recently appointed by the Florida State Board of Education to the Education Practices Commission. While the position requires confirmation by the state Senate once the legislative session begins in spring 2019, Ceaser was recently authorized to begin serving in his role as a private school administrator member. Florida's Education Practices Commission is a quasi-judicial body that has statewide jurisdiction and takes final action in educator discipline cases. The role of the Commission is to ensure that teachers adhere to the principles of professional conduct and the code of ethics for educators published by the Florida Department of Education.