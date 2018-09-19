Furniture Company Picked for Model Home Interior Design

Stock Development's Covington model home Image: Courtesy Megan Postiglione

Norris Furniture & Interiors, which has showrooms in Sarasota, Fort Myers, Naples and Sanibel, was recently awarded the interior design contract for the new Covington model home in the Genoa neighborhood of Lakewood Ranch. The model home was designed by Stock Development. Leading the design team for the project are Philip Donaghy and Jim Shafer. The inspiration for the interior design is meant to give the feeling of a tranquil escape from the busyness of everyday life.