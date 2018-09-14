Builder Donates Recycled Condo Materials

Some of the items removed from Versailles Image: Courtesy Michelle Young

Seaward Development recently partnered with Sarasota's Habitat ReStore to remove kitchen cabinets and appliances, counters, doors, sinks, toilets, fans and light fixtures from Versailles, a 1974 building that will come down this fall to make way for the new building Epoch. All the items deemed to be in good condition will be sold at the ReStore, 2095 17th St., Sarasota. Between 25 to 40 percent of solid waste in America is related to building projects; only 20 percent of construction waste or demolition debris is recycled, according to a press release.