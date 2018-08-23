Real estate
Developer Finalizes Design, Construction Team for New Condo
Sarasota's Seaward Development recently finalized the team that will design and build Epoch, a boutique condominium with 22 residences to be located at 605 S. Gulfstream Ave., Sarasota. Patrick DiPinto III and David Hargreaves, Seaward Development’s principals, are working with a design team made up of the architecture and planning firm Nichols Brosch Wurst Wolf & Associates, Inc.; DWY Landscape Architects; and B. Pila Design. Sales are being handled by Ocean Real Estate LLC and Gilbane Building Company has been chosen as the general contractor.