Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Breaks Ground at Quay Sarasota

A rendering of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota seen from The Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Image: Courtesy Kolter Urban

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota has broken ground at Quay Sarasota, the long-awaited 15-acre mixed-use waterfront project now under development between Boulevard of the Arts and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Sarasota.

The 18-story luxury tower, at the southwest corner of the Quay, will contain 73 residences ranging from just over 3,000 square feet to penthouses over 6,100 square feet. Each will have its own private elevator, 11- and 12-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and east to west views of the city, Sarasota Bay and Gulf of Mexico. Kolter Urban is the developer.

Buyers will become members of The Ritz-Carlton Members Club, with access to its beach club on Lido Key, golf course and The Ritz-Carlton hotel’s spa and wellness center.