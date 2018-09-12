Law Firm Adds New Attorney

Pamela Hernandez Image: Courtesy Charlotte Griffin

The Sarasota law firm Berlin Patten Ebling recently hired Pamela Hernandez as an associate attorney. Her practice includes estate planning, probate and trust administration, business entity formation and taxation. Hernandez graduated from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor of science in legal studies and a master of public administration with a concentration in urban and regional planning. She went on to attend the University of Florida's Levin College of Law, where she obtained a master of laws in taxation.