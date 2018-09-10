  1. Arts & Entertainment
Florida Studio Theatre Brings Premieres and More to the Stage This Season

Four mainstage productions and three original cabaret shows are in the mix.

By Kay Kipling 9/10/2018 at 9:45am

Mimi Bessette, Rhonda Coullet and Emily Mikesell of Guitar Girls 3.

Image: Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre has already announced its fall-winter season opener, the Broadway hit musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, which is packed with a host of fun, loopy characters—eight of them doomed heirs to a family fortune all played by the same actor. That Tony Award winner takes to the Gompertz Theatre stage Nov. 7-Dec. 30.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder takes the stage at FST's Gompertz Theatre Nov. 7-Dec. 30.

Image: Courtesy of Music Theatre International

But there are plenty more intriguing characters in the mainstage season line-up, just revealed. Take a look.

First, there are the three adult sons spending Christmas Eve with their father in the regional premiere of Young Jean Lee’s Straight White Men, Dec. 12 through March 1. It’s both a hilarious comedy and a heart-breaking drama, as the sons—each dealing with a personal crisis, even as they grapple with their legacy of male white privilege—test each other and their bonds before their indulgent father. The Broadway run, which just wrapped in September, featured Armie Hammer, Josh Charles and Paul Schneider as the struggling sons. The show also features some rap music and an introduction to the proceedings by two “Persons in Charge,” of indeterminate gender. So...kind of unusual.

Playwright Young Jean Lee

Image: Blaine Davis

 

Also acclaimed by critics and audiences alike has been Simon Stephens’ The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, based on Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel about a young boy, Christopher Boone, trying to solve the death of a neighbor’s dog in Sherlock Holmesian style. He’s both aided and hampered by his “behavioral difficulties,” which are related to Asperger’s syndrome. Inventively staged in its London and New York productions, Curious Incident should prove curiously involving. It’s onstage Jan. 23 through March 17.

A world premiere by playwright Mark St. Germain, Wednesday’s Child, rounds out FST’s mainstage season. In this play Germain (whose earlier works Best of Enemies, Freud’s Last Session and Dancing Lessons have all found favor with FST audiences), explores motherhood, passion and the line between right and wrong as detectives pursue the truth following the death of a young surrogate mother. Onstage April 3 through May 24.

Playwright Mark St. Germain

Image: Kevin Sprague

In addition to the mainstage shows, FST continues to present several original musical revues in its cabaret theaters. Unchained Melodies plays back the soundtrack of 1950s doo-wop beginning with groups like The Drifters and The Platters (Oct. 3 through Feb. 3); Guitar Girls celebrates female singer-songwriters including June Carter Cash, Joni Mitchell and Carly Simon (Nov. 28 through March 31); and The Wonder Years takes audiences on a ride from the days of Howdy Doody to the Beatles’ first Ed Sullivan appearances to hits from Elvis and the Rolling Stones (Feb. 6 through June 9).

Nathaniel Claridad from the cast of Unchained Melodies

Image: Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre

FST’s Children’s Theatre also presents three shows, including a new adaptation of the classic story of Peter Pan (Oct. 13 through Nov. 3); an interactive family show, Deck the Halls: Home for the Holidays (Nov. 24 through Dec. 29); and one that enters the fairytale world of a beautiful princess and seven dwarfs with Snow White (Jan. 12 through Feb. 16). A Beary Big Adventure and Other Winning Plays will also present award-winning short plays by local elementary students, March 30 through April 20.

For more info and tickets, visit floridastudiotheatre.org or call 366-9000.

