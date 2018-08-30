Movie Rental Shop Closing

Video Renaissance, the beloved Sarasota movie rental company that houses a collection of more than 35,000 titles, is shutting down this Saturday, Sept. 1. The shop, located at 2243 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, has been open for almost 33 years and has built a cult following thanks to its outstanding selection of foreign and domestic titles, including many that are currently out of print. Before the store closes, it is selling some of its collection. Those interested can stop by the shop before Saturday to see what's available.