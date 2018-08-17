  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

Clean & Green

Surfer and Eir NYC Founder Jun Lee Talks Sports Recovery and Skincare

Here's how Korean-born Jun Lee, a former extreme athlete and samba dancer, created a 100 percent natural skincare and sports recovery product line—and shared it with the world.

By Heather Dunhill 8/17/2018 at 10:34am

EiR NYC products

Image: Nina Choi Photography

If there's anything we know for sure, it's that we Sarasotans love an active lifestyle.  And if you're like me, you'll also know it's been difficult to find clean products that can hold up to the tropical climate. So it was a relief to discover Eir NYC ("eir" is pronounced "air"), a skincare collection with 100 percent natural, chemical-free ingredients that are cruelty-free and paraben-free—and that also has a minimal impact on the environment, with packaging that's made of recycled materials and is entirely recyclable whenever possible.

Jun Lee

Image: Courtesy Photo

And for those athletes who want a high-performing, clean product for recovery, Eir NYC uses medicinal herbs and therapeutic-grade essential oils that are carefully selected and infused into the products to help speed recovery from injuries, provide deep relief for over-stressed muscles, and promote healing from the inside out. I've tried these products and I can tell you the Rolling Liniment Heat Rub is something I don't ever want to live without—no kidding. Not only does it work, but I don't have to worry about unpleasant chemicals seeping into my muscles. 

But enough from me—I caught up with Eir NYC's founder Jun Lee (who's also an avid surfer) to learn more from the woman who launched this cool skincare and sports recovery line after her first product, Surf Mud, became a fast favorite among the Montauk surfing community.

You studied "green medicine"—what is that, and how did you apply it to Eir NYC?

We use many medicinal healing herbs and do consider many of our products in our line a perfect combination of skincare and remedies. Many products have infusions of arnica, comfrey and other herbs that help with muscular inflammation.

Surf Mud body oil, the line's flagship product

Image: Nina Choi Photography 

If a reader wants to go clean and green with their skincare, how do they begin?

I would suggest to really start to pay close attention to ingredients and get familiar with which ones are clean and which ones work for you. I am a strong believer in less is more. I like my skincare to have under 10 ingredients and under 5 would be ideal.     

How did you come up with the name?

Eir is a mythological medicine woman. I went to meditate at my Zendo Temple, and on my walk home, I remembered her name. 

What’s your advice on skincare for the athlete?

For me, it's really about having a good healthy diet, lots of water, no sugar, no alcohol and keeping my skin clean. After training for Thai boxing, I needed a super cleansing face wash and body wash. For after surfing, it was about moisturizing: face mists and oil serums.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Speaking of athletic, Sarasota is an active lifestyle community. What’s a must have from your recovery line?

My favorite is the Rolling Liniment Heat Rub that has comfrey infused in olive oil. It was inspired by the traditional Tiger balm. Also, the Cooling Butter is amazing for aches, chafing or burns. And Fresh Eir is an amazing travel size,  all-purpose sanitizer/deodorizer for an on-the-go lifestyle.

Filed under
Biz Daily, skincare, Green Beauty
Show Comments

Related Content

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Editor Approved

Five New Products Our Beauty Editor Can’t Live Without

07/05/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Media

Sarasota Magazine Takes Home Three Journalism Awards

08/07/2018 By Staff

Media

Sarasota Magazine a Finalist for Three Sunshine State Awards

05/25/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Bulgogi Bonanza

New Korean Barbecue Restaurant Opens

08/17/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

National Honey Bee Day, Sarasota's Monthly Food Truck Rally and More Local Dining Events

08/14/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Food

New Commercial Kitchen Space Opens

08/13/2018 By Staff

Rising

Five-O Donut Co Opening Second Location

08/12/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Artist Series Concerts Lines Up Its 23rd Season

08/17/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 16-22

08/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Music

Chorus Names New Business Manager

08/16/2018 By Staff

Local Hero

New Portrait Honors Groundbreaking African-American Physician

08/16/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Preview

Venice Theatre Kicks Off 2018-19 Season Next Month

08/14/2018 By Kay Kipling

Events

New College Lecture Series Kicks Off Oct. 18

08/14/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Blogger and Nonprofit Champion Tianna Boswell Talks Beauty

08/17/2018 By Heather Duhill

Clean & Green

Surfer and Eir NYC Founder Jun Lee Talks Sports Recovery and Skincare

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Au Revoir

Three Local Boutiques are Shuttering

08/16/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Style

Salon Training Academy Named to 'Salons of the Year' List

08/09/2018 By Staff

Design

Online Retailer Launches New Site for Environmentally Friendly Furniture

08/01/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Medical Office Building Sold for $800,000

08/17/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Number of Housing Starts Ticks Up

08/16/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Pint-Sized, Gulf-Front Splendor on Casey Key

08/15/2018 By Robert Plunket

New hires

Real Estate Firm Adds Seven New Agents

08/15/2018 By Staff

Data

Housing Affordability Drops

08/14/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Joins Venice Office

08/13/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Philanthropy

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Names New Chief Financial Officer

08/17/2018 By Staff

Deals

Selby Gardens Signs CEO to 10-Year Contract

08/17/2018 By Staff

R.I.P.

Longtime Restaurateur, Philanthropist Dies at 65

08/16/2018 By Susan Burns

Au Revoir

Three Local Boutiques are Shuttering

08/16/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Disasters

New Loans Help Businesses Affected By Red Tide

08/16/2018 By Staff

Construction

Construction Company Picked to Add New Building at Bradenton School

08/15/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

St. Armands Circle Named to Travel Website's 'Hall of Fame'

07/12/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Chicago Start in December

07/05/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Federal Aviation Administration Transfers Operations to New Sarasota Airport Tower

06/25/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Clean & Green

Surfer and Eir NYC Founder Jun Lee Talks Sports Recovery and Skincare

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Health care

Orthopedic Practice Names New Revenue Cycle Director, Surgery Center Director

08/17/2018 By Staff

Local Hero

New Portrait Honors Groundbreaking African-American Physician

08/16/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Data

Drug Overdose Deaths Up

08/15/2018 By Staff

Pot Preview

Sarasota Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens Friday

08/09/2018 By Audrey Warne

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe