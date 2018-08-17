Surfer and Eir NYC Founder Jun Lee Talks Sports Recovery and Skincare

EiR NYC products Image: Nina Choi Photography

If there's anything we know for sure, it's that we Sarasotans love an active lifestyle. And if you're like me, you'll also know it's been difficult to find clean products that can hold up to the tropical climate. So it was a relief to discover Eir NYC ("eir" is pronounced "air"), a skincare collection with 100 percent natural, chemical-free ingredients that are cruelty-free and paraben-free—and that also has a minimal impact on the environment, with packaging that's made of recycled materials and is entirely recyclable whenever possible.

Jun Lee Image: Courtesy Photo

And for those athletes who want a high-performing, clean product for recovery, Eir NYC uses medicinal herbs and therapeutic-grade essential oils that are carefully selected and infused into the products to help speed recovery from injuries, provide deep relief for over-stressed muscles, and promote healing from the inside out. I've tried these products and I can tell you the Rolling Liniment Heat Rub is something I don't ever want to live without—no kidding. Not only does it work, but I don't have to worry about unpleasant chemicals seeping into my muscles.

But enough from me—I caught up with Eir NYC's founder Jun Lee (who's also an avid surfer) to learn more from the woman who launched this cool skincare and sports recovery line after her first product, Surf Mud, became a fast favorite among the Montauk surfing community.

You studied "green medicine"—what is that, and how did you apply it to Eir NYC?

We use many medicinal healing herbs and do consider many of our products in our line a perfect combination of skincare and remedies. Many products have infusions of arnica, comfrey and other herbs that help with muscular inflammation.

Surf Mud body oil, the line's flagship product Image: Nina Choi Photography

If a reader wants to go clean and green with their skincare, how do they begin?

I would suggest to really start to pay close attention to ingredients and get familiar with which ones are clean and which ones work for you. I am a strong believer in less is more. I like my skincare to have under 10 ingredients and under 5 would be ideal.

How did you come up with the name?

Eir is a mythological medicine woman. I went to meditate at my Zendo Temple, and on my walk home, I remembered her name.

What’s your advice on skincare for the athlete?

For me, it's really about having a good healthy diet, lots of water, no sugar, no alcohol and keeping my skin clean. After training for Thai boxing, I needed a super cleansing face wash and body wash. For after surfing, it was about moisturizing: face mists and oil serums.

Speaking of athletic, Sarasota is an active lifestyle community. What’s a must have from your recovery line?

My favorite is the Rolling Liniment Heat Rub that has comfrey infused in olive oil. It was inspired by the traditional Tiger balm. Also, the Cooling Butter is amazing for aches, chafing or burns. And Fresh Eir is an amazing travel size, all-purpose sanitizer/deodorizer for an on-the-go lifestyle.