Physician Honored for Work Combating Prescription Drug Abuse

Dr. Fabian Ramos and Erin Lilly, the president of the Sarasota Medical Alliance Foundation and Society Image: Courtesy Britney Guertin

Dr. Fabian Ramos, founder of the Ramos Center for Interventional & Functional Pain Medicine, recently received the Sarasota Medical Alliance Foundation and Society's 2018 Community Health Advocacy Award. Ramos was chosen for the award because of his participation in the Drug Free Sarasota Physician Advocate Award Program, which addresses how Sarasota doctors are helping Drug Free Sarasota spread information about prescription drug abuse.