Physician Honored for Work Combating Prescription Drug Abuse
Dr. Fabian Ramos recently received the Sarasota Medical Alliance Foundation and Society's 2018 Community Health Advocacy Award.
Dr. Fabian Ramos, founder of the Ramos Center for Interventional & Functional Pain Medicine, recently received the Sarasota Medical Alliance Foundation and Society's 2018 Community Health Advocacy Award. Ramos was chosen for the award because of his participation in the Drug Free Sarasota Physician Advocate Award Program, which addresses how Sarasota doctors are helping Drug Free Sarasota spread information about prescription drug abuse.