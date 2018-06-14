Keep Up with the World Cup at The Shamrock

The Shamrock Image: Chad Spencer

The 2018 FIFA World Cup officially started today in Moscow, with the Russian team delivering a 5-0 thumping to Saudi Arabia. The tournament runs for another month, and soccer enthusiasts in Sarasota can catch every match at The Shamrock, a charming pub located at 2257 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The bar will be raffling prizes throughout; winners can snatch World Cup match balls, U.S.A. gear and more. Wine, non-alcoholic beverages and, of course, beer can be purchased, and guests are encouraged to bring food to enjoy during the matches.

Check out The Shamrock's Facebook page for details on hours and events. Visit fifa.com for the complete 2018 FIFA World Cup schedule.