  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Review

Asolo Rep Engages Audiences with a New Jungle Book

The cast and crew bring a classic to life with modern-day techniques and takes.

By Kay Kipling 6/10/2018 at 1:00pm

Anita Majumdar, Miriam Fernandes and Matt Lacas in Asolo Rep's Jungle Book.

Image: Cliff Roles

Rudyard Kipling’s children’s classic The Jungle Book has certainly proved fertile ground for adaptation over the years, whether it be for Disney movie megahits or onstage, as is the case with the world premiere version of the story of the boy Mowgli now playing at Asolo Rep.

Brought to life by the same team (writers-directors Craig Francis and Rick Miller) who conceived last year’s family-friendly season closer, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, this Jungle Book employs some of the same techniques as that earlier production. A small cast of four actors ranges across the stage in a number of roles, so swiftly and smoothly that you sometimes can’t remember who’s playing what. A few original songs (by Suba Sankaran) enhance the action. And all of the production design elements—props, costumes and set by Astrid Janson and Melanie McNeill, lighting by Rebecca Picherack, and multimedia design by Irina Litvinenko—cohere to move the story along with color and atmosphere, without any pauses for set changes in the 70-minute, intermission-less show.

Levin Valayil, front, as Mowgli, with Fernandes, Lacas and Majumdar.

Image: Cliff Roles

Like Leagues, with its embittered Captain Nemo, Jungle Book also offers a character who feels torn between the worlds of humanity and nature with Mowgli (Levin Valayil), who first addresses the audience directly as the grown man and architect he’s become, in 21st-century New York. He doesn’t like the buildings he finds himself designing, and soon he’s taking us back with him to the jungles of India, where he grew up as a wolf-boy raised by a loving pair of wolf parents after nearly being killed by the fierce Bengal tiger Shere Khan.

Of course, Khan, like other animals in the story, including Hathi the elephant, has reasons for hating man, so murderous though he is, he’s not completely without our sympathy.

Besides the familiar characters of Baloo the sloth bear, Bagheera the panther, Kaa the python, and those dangerous but sort of fun monkeys (Bandar-Log), in this version of the story, we meet Mowgli’s human family: his sister Maya (Miriam Fernandes) and mother Messua (Anita Majumdar). And there’s also Buldeo (Matt Lacas), representing the worst of mankind as he wields a cruel elephant prod.

While I’m never sure that the contemporary framework of the urban jungle of New York, complete with Mowgli texting on his cell phone, is really necessary (I know, it’s supposed to help today’s kids relate), the production overall does succeed in translating Kipling’s original to a more modern sensibility. Valayil is an engaging, appropriately physical Mowgli who interacts convincingly with the animals of his world (who are in turn portrayed skillfully by Lacas, Majumdar and Fernandes, aided by props, costumes and shadow puppetry), as well as with his audience. And yes, there is a message here, but one delivered in an entertaining fashion that feels faithful to the spirit of the original.

Jungle Book continues through June 24; for tickets call 351-8000 or visit asolorep.org.

Filed under
asolo rep
Show Comments

Related Content

Review

Asolo Rep's Ragtime Sees with Fresh Eyes

05/06/2018 By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's Roe: A New Way to See a Longtime Battle

03/18/2018 By Kay Kipling

Review

Asolo Rep's Gloria Delivers a Sharp Jolt of Recognition

04/09/2018 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Curtain Up: Asolo Rep Announces Its 60th Anniversary Season

03/20/2018 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

BEACH BAR BASH

Sharky’s on the Pier Named Florida’s Best Beach Bar

06/06/2018 By Pam Daniel

Wine Time

Friday Date Night BOGO, Culinary Art Cooking Class, Bordeaux Wine Tasting and More Local Dining Events

06/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Food

Restaurant Chain Named One of America's Best Places to Work

05/30/2018 By Staff

Eat This Now

First Bite: Overture at Art Ovation Hotel

05/30/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Asolo Rep Engages Audiences with a New Jungle Book

1:00pm By Kay Kipling

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Incognito Enthralls

11:53am By Kay Kipling

People's Choice

Vote Now for the 2018 Spirit of Sarasota Architecture Award

06/07/2018 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 7-13

06/07/2018 By Ilene Denton

A Land Re-Remembered

A Florida Classic Gets a Graphic Novel Remake

06/06/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Deals

Rosemary District Properties Fetch Almost $2 Million

06/06/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Invest in Yourself

Celebrate Global Wellness Day With These Tips From Local Experts

06/08/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Data

Father's Day Spending Expected to Total $15.3 Billion

06/04/2018 By Staff

Beating the Heat

How to Beat the Heat This Summer—and Still Look Cool

05/30/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Artist and Stylist Clara Villanueva Shares Her Beauty Tips

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

What to Wear When You're Expecting

Sneak Peek: HATCH's Spring 2018 Maternity Collection

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Indie Market

The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime Opens for Business

05/24/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Two-Story Office Sold for Nearly $1.2 Million

06/08/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Three Well-Located, Well-Priced Pool Homes

06/07/2018 By Robert Plunket

People's Choice

Vote Now for the 2018 Spirit of Sarasota Architecture Award

06/07/2018 By Ilene Denton

New hires

Agent Joins Palmer Ranch Real Estate Office

06/07/2018 By Staff

Deals

Office Sold for Over $1.3 Million

06/07/2018 By Staff

Deals

Developer, Law Firm Plan New Mixed-Use Downtown Project

06/06/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Openings

Sarasota Magazine Is Hiring

06/08/2018 By Staff

Disasters

New State Website Created to Help Businesses Prepare for Hurricanes

06/08/2018 By Staff

Data

Florida Tourism Breaking Records

06/08/2018 By Staff

Finance

Manufacturer Provides Stock to All Employees

06/07/2018 By Staff

Environment

Fertilizer Restrictions Now in Effect

06/07/2018 By Staff

Government

Sarasota County Selects New Assistant Administrator

06/07/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Awards

Sarasota Attorney Receives Rare Boy Scouts Honor

06/01/2018 By Staff

Planning

Future of 10th Street Boat Ramp to Be Discussed Wednesday

06/01/2018 By Staff

Deals

Developer Picks Real Estate Firm for Marina Sales

05/31/2018 By Staff

Splash!

Cool Off at These Four Fantastic Splash Parks

05/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Honors

Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

05/07/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Tour to Highlight Luxurious Charter Jet

04/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

New hires

HIV/AIDS Nonprofit Selects New Chief Advancement Officer

06/08/2018 By Staff

Invest in Yourself

Celebrate Global Wellness Day With These Tips From Local Experts

06/08/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Health care

Nonprofits Expand Free Mental Health Programs for Veterans

06/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Study Examines Accuracy of Diagnostic Test Created By Sarasota Company

05/31/2018 By Staff

One Day

A Day in the Life of Buddhist Teacher Gen Chodor

05/30/2018 By Susan Burns

Appointments

Philanthropic Cardiologist Joins Health Care Foundation Board

05/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe