  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Books & Talks

Talks

Chronicling Florida’s Racist History

The author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book Devil in the Grove will speak Thursday in Sarasota.

By David Hackett 5/8/2018 at 2:13pm

2018 gilbert king author photo p2lrvv

Gilbert King

Image: Courtesy Photo

Gilbert King, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys and the Dawn of a New America and the acclaimed new book Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found, will be speaking and signing his new book at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at Florida Studio Theatre

Both books focus on racism in Lake County, Florida, are set in the late 1940s and 1950s and feature one of the most vile characters in the nation’s racist history, a murderous sheriff named Willis V. McCall (“He made Bull Connor look like Barney Fife,” King has said), as well as characters of unfathomable courage such as Thurgood Marshall, then a lawyer for the NAACP, and a crusading local journalist named Mabel Norris Reese, the former editor of the Mount Dora Topic newspaper, who behind her cat-eye glasses refused to look away from injustice.

Following is David Hackett's edited conversation with King about his books.

I’m a native Floridian who has read a lot about the civil rights movement. But before reading Devil in the Grove, which focuses on four young black men falsely accused of raping a 17-year-old white woman in Groveland, Florida, in 1949, I had no idea that racism in Florida was every bit as pervasive and violent as it was in other deep Southern states such as Mississippi and Alabama. Is that a common reaction to your book?”

I hear that all the time, even from people in Lake County who say they had no idea it was happening here. You think people would be aware. The case made it to the Supreme Court and it was on the front pages of all the newspapers at the time. I think part of the reason people are not more aware of what happened in Lake County and in Florida in that time is that there was an unwritten family thing that people just didn’t talk about these shameful things. So, if you were white and you had been involved in this, you recognized that there were cruelties inflicted on African-Americans and you didn’t want to discuss it. And, if you were African-American, I think the shame and the violence of what you may have fallen victim to is something you did not want to poison your children with. I talked to a lot of black families and they said, “We never heard about this stuff, and it was our own uncle.”

What comes across in your books is the sheer courage of Thurgood Marshall, well before he was named to the Supreme Court, as well as NAACP leaders in Florida and many others who put their lives on the line to stand up to racism. Their homes were fire bombed. They were beaten. Even Marshall, who was one of the best-known lawyers in the country, always seemed just a wrong turn away from being assassinated in Florida.

I would talk to Thurgood Marshall’s clerks and they would say we heard these stories and he would talk about these sheriffs down in Florida, but they always thought they were exaggerated stories of folklore and tall tales. But then they read how he lived through this stuff and they were shocked by it, too. I was going through correspondence at the Library of Congress and I came across this letter from one of Marshall’s lawyers saying, “We need help. Florida is the most dangerous place we have ever been. We are being threatened constantly. We need reinforcements.”

 

A post shared by Gilbert King (@gilbertkingpics) on

Your new book, Beneath a Ruthless Sun, examines the same county and the same time period, including some of the same characters that were in Devil in the Grove, such as Sheriff McCall. Why did you return to Lake County?

I was looking to get away from Lake County and do a book about something else. But I was doing a book talk in Groveland in 2012 and this deputy, Evvie Griffin, came up to me and said, “You got your story right, but you didn’t get the whole story.” And he went on to tell me that there was another case in Lake County involving the Sheriff’s Department and he said, “We framed an innocent kid for rape.” It was one of those cases that haunted him. He said, “Nobody will talk about this case here. They will talk about Groveland boys but they won’t talk about Jesse Daniels.” That piqued my curiosity. I started filing Freedom of Information Act requests and the more I got into it, I couldn’t believe what I was finding. If I would have found this in any other place in the country I would have done the story, too.

Jesse Daniels was a white, developmentally disabled teen-ager falsely convicted of raping the wife of a wealthy citrus baron. The actual rapist was a black man, who became the last person in Florida executed for rape stemming from another case. But the Sheriff’s Department falsely pinned the rape on Daniels because they did not want to acknowledge that a wealthy white woman had been raped by a black man.

 Jesse was a 19-year-old and doctors said he had the mind of a 10-year-old. I’ve interviewed him several times. He lives in Daytona Beach. If you classified him today, he would be described as having mental retardation, but back in those days the medical classifications were either a moron, an imbecile or an idiot. Because of his IQ, he was deemed an idiot. He was sent away for 14 years for a crime he clearly did not commit.

You started your career as a fashion photographer, working for magazines such as Glamour and Vogue.

When I was in college at the University of South Florida, I wanted to be a writer. I wrote for the school paper and was an English major. But when I got to New York, I got involved with a magazine and supervising photo shoots and I got sidetracked and became a photographer myself. In some ways, working as a photographer made me a better writer. When you’re working as a photographer, you’re always looking for interesting visuals. They have to be new to you in order to have enthusiasm and optimism for your work. You never want to hire a photographer from New York to shoot New York City because they’ve seen it so many times. But if you send someone who has never been there, it’s like someone with child’s eyes. I feel the same with these civil rights cases. I had no idea about the brutality and terrorism that African-Americans were experiencing in their own country. It was something that I wanted to learn more about, to know more about, and I threw myself into it obsessively.

You were at USF when? You are a native New Yorker. Did you sense then that Florida was a pretty racist place?

I was there from 1981 to 1985. I did not graduate, by the way. I didn’t sense racism at all. I was living on campus and in a bubble. I was trying to be a baseball player. I never got the sense that Florida had the same past as Mississippi and Alabama. 

One of the keys to your books is that you rely on primary sources that often were forgotten or had never been revealed.

I got lucky. I’ve had files just turn up that I never expected to get. The files of Mabel Reese were interesting. The Mount Dora Topic from 1958, both the bound copy and two microfilm copies, were missing. Those contained all of Mabel’s stories from this Jesse Daniels case. They were just gone. I thought I would not have access to her stories, and she was the only one writing about this case. And then I got in touch with Mabel’s daughter, interviewed her, but she said Mabel didn’t keep anything. About a year later, Mabel’s daughter died and I called her granddaughter to offer condolences and she said, “Oh, by the way, I found a box in the attic with all Mabel’s stuff.” I went down there and it was a department store box from the 1950s. It contained all her files from this case alone and nothing else. All her correspondence, all her original drafts. It was unbelievable. I kept looking at it and realized I would have had a really hard time telling this story without it.

Do you think that your books come at a time of renewed racial tension in this country?

Actually, I do, in a strange sense. Everybody looks at Brown v. Board of Education as this great civil rights case, but they don’t realize that after Brown racial relations got so much worse. That’s when the Klan sprang up, White Business Councils began to form. I think you can compare it to today when, wherever you stand politically, we had an African-American who was president for eight years. We have come to this step. I think you can see there is a reaction to this. It reminded me what happened right after Brown when white supremacists started coming out of the closet and seemed to be more acceptable again. I think there is this weird comparison after a great step forward for the country. All of a sudden there is a reaction and step back.

For more information about King's talk on Thursday, visit floridastudiotheatre.org or call (941) 366-9000.

Filed under
Biz Daily, books
Show Comments
In this Article

Florida Studio Theatre

Theater 1241 N. Palm Ave.

With five theaters downtown under its umbrella, FST presents four mainstage shows, three cabaret shows, a summer season and improv performances.

Related Content

Limelight

Whiskey Obsession Festival Grand Tasting

04/16/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Planned Parenthood Annual Dinner 2018

03/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Diversity Champions

The Unity Awards 2018

02/13/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Checking In

The New Art Ovation Hotel Partners with Ringling College

04/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Restaurants

New City Effort Highlights Benefits of Composting

05/08/2018 By Staff

Gyro Hero

10 Bucks Or Less: All Greek

05/08/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Beer

Bradenton Brewery Wins World Beer Cup Medal

05/07/2018 By Staff

Mother's Day

Your Guide to Mother's Day Brunch

05/07/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Arts & Entertainment

Show Biz News

Sarasota's Charlie Barnett to Star in Netflix's Upcoming Dark Comedy

05/08/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Talks

Chronicling Florida’s Racist History

05/08/2018 By David Hackett

Preview

Florida Studio Theatre Keeps the Shows Coming This Summer

05/08/2018 By Kay Kipling

Tarpon Time

The 88th Sarasota Tarpon Tournament Begins May 12

05/07/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Limelight

Going for the Gold: Derby Dreams

05/07/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Asolo Rep's Ragtime Sees with Fresh Eyes

05/06/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Clean Beauty

Three Green Hair Brands You Need to Know

04/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Best of Sarasota 2018

Best of Sarasota 2018: The Readers' Poll

04/26/2018

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Canned Ham Vintage, Rosemary District

04/26/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

Woman Up

Buy These Ultra-Motivating, Confidence-Boosting Finds for the Women in Your Life

04/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Services

Spa Franchise Coming to Sarasota

04/24/2018 By Staff

IN THE GLOW

We Care Manatee Executive Director Victoria P. Kasdan Shares Her Beauty Routine

04/24/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Agent Joins Lakewood Ranch Real Estate Office

05/04/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Round House

05/04/2018 By Robert Plunket

Oh, Baby

A Lakewood Ranch Mom’s Baby Nursery Goes Viral

05/03/2018 By Ilene Denton

New hires

Lakewood Ranch Real Estate Office Adds Sales Associate

05/01/2018 By Staff

Deals

Retail, Office Plaza Fully Leased

04/30/2018 By Staff

Top Sales

Late April Sees Record-Breaking Residential Sales on Lido, Longboat Key

04/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Construction

New Downtown Roundabout Opens Next Week

05/08/2018 By Staff

Climate

Free Hurricane Preparedness Workshop Offered

05/08/2018 By Staff

Finance

Wealth Management Firm Promotes Three

05/08/2018 By Staff

New hires

Venice Builder Names New Office Manager

05/08/2018 By Staff

Planning

Bayfront Redevelopment Possibilities to Be Discussed May 17

05/07/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Feld Entertainment Executive Joins Realize Bradenton Board

05/07/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Honors

Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

05/07/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Tour to Highlight Luxurious Charter Jet

04/26/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota's Maritime Heritage to Be Discussed Next Month

04/19/2018 By Staff

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Data

Florida's Health Care System Ranked No. 48 in the Country

05/07/2018 By Staff

Deals

Mental Health Provider Acquired By Jacksonville Beach Company

05/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Surgeon Picked to Lead Medical Society

05/03/2018 By Staff

Health care

Ophthalmologist Named Nonprofit's Associate Medical Director

05/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

University of South Florida to Launch New Nursing Program in Sarasota

04/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Leader in Behavioral Health Appointed

04/27/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe