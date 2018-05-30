Adventures in Reading
Move Over, Amazon—Sarasota's Got a Dozen Great Bricks-and-Mortar Bookstores
These 12 shops help book lovers get their fix.
Bookstore1Sarasota
12 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota
Brant’s Used Books
429 N. Lime Ave., Sarasota
Campus Bookstore
6027 26th St. W., Bradenton
Goodwill Bookstores
Manatee Ave. Art & Bookstore
5512 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
Venice
1752 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
Clark
5831 Derek Ave., Sarasota
Bradenton Bookstore
7200 55th Ave. E., Bradenton
Books and More
The Reserve
1322 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
Paradise Found AMI
505 Pine Ave., Anna Maria
Elysian Fields
1273 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
And don’t forget...
Barnes and Noble
4010 S. Tamiami Trail Sarasota
Books-A-Million
4225 14th St. W. Bradenton