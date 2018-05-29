10 Bucks or Less: Sabrosa Kitchen + Bar

A carnitas torta Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

The first thing that stands out about Sabrosa Kitchen + Bar is its schedule. In a city where “late-night dining” often ends at 9:30 p.m., Sabrosa owner Shannon Lugannani stretches the restaurant and bar’s operating hours until 2 a.m. from Tuesday through Saturday and until 1 a.m. on Sunday and Monday. The staff also wakes up early, cracking open the doors for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. daily.

​Previously home to the downtown location of the Word of Mouth breakfast mini-chain, Sabrosa has been given a major facelift, with a new bar specializing in craft cocktails devised by the talented Adrian Langford and walls papered with classic rock LP covers ranging from Nashville Skyline to American Beauty. The menu is also new. “Sabrosa” is Spanish for “tasty,” and the revamped kitchen now specializes in Latin American street food, with tortas (puffy sandwiches), tacos, arepas (pockets made out of corn dough), burritos and the like.

​The restaurant’s fish tacos (three for $9.99) are lively and bright, with a fresh cilantro-jalapeño drizzle on top; a side of esquites, a mix of toasted corn, chili pepper, lime, salt and queso fresco, makes an ideal partner. An otherwise delicious torta ($8.99), meanwhile, is underserved by the dry carnitas pork inside. But a hefty platter of nachos ($9.99) is terrific—a Vesuvius-sized pile of still-crispy tortilla chips topped with an eruption of cheese, black beans, corn, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro and a chipotle aioli. Split those nachos with friends at your peril; jousting over who gets to the eat the final chip could turn ugly.

Sabrosa Kitchen + Bar | 711 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota, (941) 365-1800