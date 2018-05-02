New Girls Inc. Solar Initiative Launches

Representatives from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation on Monday celebrated the launch of its new solar energy and conservation initiative at Girls Inc. of Sarasota County. Last year, the Barancik foundation awarded nearly $445,000 to cover the cost of solar equipment and installation by local contractor Brilliant Harvest. The solar array includes 564 panels covering nearly 12,000 square feet of the roof and will produce an average of 24,500 kilowatt hours per month. It is estimated that it will save Girls Inc. more than $200,000 in utility expenses in 10 years or less.