Theater Selects New Marketing Director
Sarasota's Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe recently hired Scott Ferguson as its marketing and communications director. In the role, Ferguson will oversee all facets of the organization's marketing and public relations efforts in order to support ticket sales, assist in donor cultivation and satisfaction, and maintain positive relations with the media. Ferguson earlier served as a media relations specialist for Sarasota County Schools; he worked for the school district from 2007 to earlier this year.