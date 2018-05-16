Longboat Key Bayfront Residence, Acqua Vita, Sells for $7 Million

5050 Gulf of Mexico Drive Image: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Acqua Vita, a new-construction bayfront home at 5050 Gulf of Mexico Drive, has just sold for $7 million. It’s the highest price paid for a bayfront residence on Longboat Key in 10 years, according to Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, whose agent, Lynne Koy, represented the sellers.

Architect Clifford Scholz designed the 7,250-square-foot home (11,151 square feet including outdoor living spaces). Perrone Construction was the builder. It has five bedrooms; five full and two partial baths; a second-story master suite with private balcony, morning bar, bonus and exercise rooms; and a 500-bottle wine cellar. It sits on 115 feet of water frontage mid-key.

Acqua Vita (Water of Life) originally was listed at $8.4 million when it broke ground in Spring 2015. At time of purchase, the list price had been reduced to $7.4 million.