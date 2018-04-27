  1. Health & Fitness
University of South Florida to Launch New Nursing Program in Sarasota

The University of South Florida will offer a new nursing program at the college's Sarasota-Manatee campus starting this fall.

By Staff 4/27/2018 at 2:37pm

Nurse m3kzni

Image: Rebecca20162393/Wikimedia Commons

The University of South Florida Health College of Nursing will offer a new nursing program at University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee's College of Science & Mathematics, starting this fall. The campus will initially offer a pre-nursing curriculum during the first two years of the program, leading to an associate of arts certificate. An upper division baccalaureate program in nursing will launch at the Sarasota-Manatee campus in fall 2020.

