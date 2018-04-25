  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Soul Man Closes Season with Energy

The new musical revue features tunes from hitmakers James Brown, Otis Redding and more.

By Kay Kipling 4/25/2018 at 10:27am

 

Soul man group xbuodj

Sheldon Rhoden, Leon S. Pitts II, Raleigh Mosely II, Henry Washington and Michael Mendez in a number from Soul Man.

Image: Vutti Photography

Over the past few seasons, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has blossomed in many ways, presenting more ambitious works like this year’s In the Heights, and bringing in professionals from other parts of the country to perform in or direct some of its shows. But its bread and butter has seemed to remain in the musical revues, performed with energy and spirit, that feed the memories of its—ahem—older audience members.

Such is the case with the current production, Soul Man, created, adapted and directed by WBTT artistic director Nate Jacobs. As he’s done in the past, Jacobs has selected from a treasure trove of hits, from the likes of Sam Cooke, James Brown, Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding, Ray Charles and more to summon up nostalgia and get folks in the seats movin’ and groovin’. And, once again, the framework and the narration of the show are secondary to the music and dance numbers that are what viewers will take away with them.

Soul man ariel tf2jjy

Ariel Blue in Soul Man.

Image: Vutti Photography

Here, the setup is introducing a modern-day hip hopper named Breezy Weezy (Derrick Gobourne Jr.) and showing him, through the guidance of DJ Diamond (Ariel Blue) and five “soul men,” just how wrong he is to think his own music sprang from nowhere but his own head. Breezy needs to learn how the music of the 1960s, in particular, was the soundtrack to a decade of social change and turmoil, and how he and his contemporaries remain impacted by it today.

That conceit leaves Gobourne with the rather thankless task of often standing around, arms folded, while being schooled by Diamond and the soul men. They get to pour their hearts out and move in lively fashion, through Donald Frison’s always exhilarating choreography, while he’s pretty much sidelined.

But enough about that; you want to know about the songs. They range from ensemble numbers like “Twistin’ the Night Away,” to help get the party started, to more poignant solo renditions like Sam Cooke’s “You Send Me” or Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” (both performed by Sheldon Rhoden) and Leon Pitts’ fevered “When A Man Loves a Woman” to Michael Mendez delivering Smokey Robinson’s “Tracks of My Tears,” backed with harmonies from the rest of the ensemble, which includes Henry Washington and Raleigh Mosely II. Washington gets to tackle Eddie Floyd’s hit “Knock On Wood”; Raleigh to lead on the angrier “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Say It Loud.” Along the way, you’ll also hear hits from Pickett (“Mustang Sally”), Sam and Dave (“Hold On I’m Coming” and “I Thank You”), and Jackie Wilson (“Baby Workout”).

Often, the songs are performed against a backdrop of changing images from the era, like photographs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. or Jesse Jackson, or, as on “Tracks of My Tears,” rain-streaked glass. Throughout it all, the band, led by music director James E. Dodge II, is stalwart and adept at shifting tempo. And the show’s closing numbers, “Everybody Needs Someone to Love” and “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher,” which Blue gets to lead on, are definitely rousers that will send people home energized.   

As long as there are hits from the 1960s and ’70s to be showcased, it seems WBTT will always have a new revue to offer. Soul Man continues through May 26; for tickets call 366-1505 or visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

Filed under
westcoastblacktheatretroupe
Show Comments

Related Content

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

An Avion Tequila Dinner, a Brunch in Mable's Rose Garden and More Local Dining Events

10:51am By Jordan Noyes

Sweet Farewell

Two Beloved Bakeries Are Shuttering

10:17am By Megan McDonald

Weekly Planner

A Garden to Plate Wine Dinner, a Mac 'n' Cheese Competition and More Local Dining Events

04/18/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Beer

Bradenton Brewery One of America's Fastest-Growing

04/13/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Soul Man Closes Season with Energy

10:27am By Kay Kipling

Arts

Career Coach Updates Book Offering Career Advice for Artists

04/24/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Out of This World Party

04/23/2018 Photography by Rod Millington

Rain Check

Best of Sarasota 2018 Party Rescheduled

04/23/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Firefly Gala 2018

04/23/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Girls Inc. Celebration Luncheon 2018

04/23/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Services

Spa Franchise Coming to Sarasota

04/24/2018 By Staff

IN THE GLOW

We Care Manatee Executive Director Victoria P. Kasdan Shares Her Beauty Routine

04/24/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Deals

Haircut Franchise Leases New Space

04/23/2018 By Staff

Style

Salon Promotes Five

04/18/2018 By Staff

Face It

A Sensitive-Skin Primer from Pamela Friedman of CV Skinlabs

04/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

Great Weekend Shopping Events and Sales

04/13/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Real Estate Company Names New Commercial Property Management President

10:55am By Staff

Construction

Church Unveils New Multi-Use Building

04/24/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Pre-World War II Home in Laurel Park

04/23/2018 By Robert Plunket

Real estate

Sales of Single-Family Homes Down

04/23/2018 By Staff

Full Flower

April is a Great Time to Enjoy Mable Ringling’s Rose Garden

04/17/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Data

Homebuilder Confidence Drops

04/16/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Openings

New Business Coaching Agency Launches

10:33am By Staff

Finance

Bank to Pay $1 Billion in Federal Penalties

10:24am By Staff

Growth

Manufacturer Expands Miami Operations

10:05am By Staff

Planning

Traffic and Roundabouts the Topics at Upcoming Community Forum

04/24/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Out of This World Party

04/23/2018 Photography by Rod Millington

Rain Check

Best of Sarasota 2018 Party Rescheduled

04/23/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Boating

Sarasota's Maritime Heritage to Be Discussed Next Month

04/19/2018 By Staff

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Ships Ahoy!

Five Great Florida Cruises

03/28/2018

Ships Ahoy!

No Kids, Poker or Umbrella Drinks on this Viking Sky Adventure

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

Health care

Company Begins Offering Mobile Cryotherapy Treatments

11:05am By Staff

Data

Hospital Named One of the World's Top Workplaces

04/24/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Partnership Aims to Improve Prenatal Care, Early Childhood Services

04/23/2018 By Staff

"I'm Ready"

Sarasota Memorial's Nurse Residency Program Aims to Halt a Nursing Crisis

04/17/2018 By Hannah Wallace

Deals

Pain Management Practice Buys Venice Medical Office

04/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Emergency Medicine Residency Program Approved

04/09/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe