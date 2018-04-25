Manufacturer Expands Miami Operations

North Venice's PGT Innovations, which manufactures impact-resistant doors and windows, recently opened two new facilities in the Miami area. The first, a 330,000-square-feet facility, is designed to produce residential impact-resistant products and house the offices and manufacturing capabilities of the company’s CGI brand. The second facility, an expansion of an existing building from 40,000 square feet to 80,000, is dedicated to producing CGI Commercial impact-resistant products.