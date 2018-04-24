Church Unveils New Multi-Use Building

Inside the new Palms Center Image: Courtesy Emmalee Legler

Sarasota's Church of the Palms recently unveiled its new Palms Center, a 14,000-square-foot multi-use building with a café, lounge, classrooms, stage area and basketball and volleyball court. The Palms Center was designed by Carlson Studio Architecture and built by Jon F. Swift Construction. Founded in 1957, Church of the Palms now has over 1,800 members.