SaRtQ's 10th Annual Print Party Coming Up

Artists at work at last year's Print Party. Image: Courtesy of SaRtQ

SaRtQ is having its 10th Annual Print Party March 10 at Mandeville Beer Garden. Those attending will be able to interact with art and artists while having the opportunity to purchase a print created in front of them. They'll also be able to meet members of the artists' group, while enjoying music, food and the craft brewing culture of Mandeville Beer Garden.

In 2017, SaRtQ’s ninth print party drew nearly 1,100 people who brought shirts, skirts, place mats and everything in between to be screened live by the artists. This year from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., participating artists such as Jeffery Cornwell, Elena De La Ville, Zach Gilliland, Tim Jaeger, Julie Kanapaux, Cassia Kite, Jenny Medved, Laine Nixon, Taylor Robenalt, Javier Rodriguez and Steven Strenk will bring their created original designs as well as a Mandeville silkscreen just for the event.

Attendees may bring clothing items such as T-shirts, pants, scarves or any item that can lie flat under the screen that will accept ink. Choose your favorite design, or several, to print for $5 each. Cash is preferred but credit cards are accepted. There will also be blank T-shirts on hand for purchase. This is a free, family-friendly event. For additional information, visit www.sartq.com or www.mandevillebeergarden.com