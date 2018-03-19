In Remembrance
Community Activist Dr. Ed James II Dies
The local icon passed away on March 13.
Community icon Dr. Ed James II, perhaps best known as producer and host of ABC 7’s long-running Black Almanac, passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. James was a civic activist, a fighter for justice, a tireless advocate for his Newtown neighborhood and a keeper of community history. Starting as far back as the 1960s, James, a Booker High School graduate, was fearless in stepping up and sounding out, and he reminded Sarasota that the struggle for equality is ongoing. Before coming to ABC 7 in 1972, according to the local ABC station, “Dr. James served as a columnist and governmental reporter for the Sarasota Journal. He was also the writer/associate producer of Positively Black, a weekly half-hour public affairs program on New York's WNBC-TV. Ed also worked as an editorial assistant at the New York Post.” We also knew James as a leader at the Sarasota County NAACP and many other nonprofits.