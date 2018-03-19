Community Activist Dr. Ed James II Dies

Community icon Dr. Ed James II, perhaps best known as producer and host of ABC 7’s long-running Black Almanac, passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. James was a civic activist, a fighter for justice, a tireless advocate for his Newtown neighborhood and a keeper of community history. Starting as far back as the 1960s, James, a Booker High School graduate, was fearless in stepping up and sounding out, and he reminded Sarasota that the struggle for equality is ongoing. Before coming to ABC 7 in 1972, according to the local ABC station, “Dr. James served as a columnist and governmental reporter for the Sarasota Journal. He was also the writer/associate producer of Positively Black, a weekly half-hour public affairs program on New York's WNBC-TV. Ed also worked as an editorial assistant at the New York Post.” We also knew James as a leader at the Sarasota County NAACP and many other nonprofits.