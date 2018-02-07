Retail
Valentine's Day Spending Expected to Reach $19.6 Billion
If correct, that total would represent an increase from last year, when Americans spent $18.2 billion on Valentine's Day gifts.
American consumers will spend $19.6 billion on Valentine's Day gifts, according to new survey results published by the National Retail Federation. If correct, that total would represent an increase from last year, when Americans spent $18.2 billion on Valentine's Day gifts. Top gifts include jewelry, entertainment, flowers, clothing, greeting cards and candy. The survey shows that 55 percent of Americans plan to celebrate the holiday this year.