  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Restaurant News

Louies Modern Finds Its Identity

Its new menu would fit right in with brasserie-style restaurants in big cities like New York, says Chef Judi.

By Judi Gallagher 2/20/2018 at 10:17am

Louiesmodern ambience 002 v1 mgrtrs

Louies Modern

It appears that Louies Modern has found its place in the downtown Sarasota dining scene.

The word "brasserie"—the French word for a casual restaurant with a big selection of drinks—is the one that came to mind when I first tried the restaurant's new menu. And after tasting many new menu items, I can confidently say that a brasserie is what Louies was always meant to be. Dining there now makes you feel like you could be in SoHo in Manhattan. Even the physical menu is sleek and urban.

After all, there's nothing more comforting than an upscale restaurant that knows how to roast a buttery half chicken—in a wood burning oven, no less—and serves it with mascarpone polenta and roasted fall vegetables with lemon herb broth. Or one that can cook a perfect cedar plank miso salmon with mountain yams and pickled vegetables. Wood-grilled American red snapper with toasted Israeli couscous and leeks, as well as a simple filet over braised escarole and sauce au poivre, also hit the mark.

Louies regulars, fear not: the famous burrata with local heirloom tomatoes on a pink salt block has made the cut, along with the classic brisket burger (another brasserie must-have). But new appetizers—like farro amandine (with dates, currants, butternut squash and lemon-caper vinaigrette), saffron arancini with veal sausage ragout and roasted tomato sauce, and carpaccio with black truffle dressing, arugula and Asiago crackers—hit just the right notes and are an excellent start to a relaxing dinner.

New salads include a crab Louies, artfully plated and a new version of a Southern classic, and a North Palm Salad with baby gem lettuces, grapefruit vinaigrette, Humboldt Fog blue cheese and local pomelo that just screams "Florida fresh."

For dessert, there are basics like a chocolate lava cake, but the real hits are the mocha tiramisu and the almond polenta cake with mixed berries—moist and refreshing, especially with a bite of lemon sorbet.

Welcome to Palm Avenue, Louies. You may not be new to the neighborhood, but your new menu is as inviting and delicious as ever.

Filed under
Louies Modern
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Louies Modern

$$$ New American 1289 North Palm Avenue

This handsome downtown focuses on farm-fresh, sophisticated American cuisine as well as craft beer and handcrafted cocktails.

Related Content

Neighborhood Guide

Neighborhood Guide: Downtown Sarasota

04/18/2017 By Staff

Retail

Louis Vuitton Store Coming to Sarasota Mall

02/01/2018 By Staff

Blues Man

Joe Louis Walker Will Headline This Year's Bradenton Blues Festival

10/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

The Countdown Begins

Bradenton Blues Festival 2017

06/06/2017 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Meat and Three, Coming This Fall

Builders Break Ground on New Nonprofit Newtown Restaurant

3:00pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant News

Louies Modern Finds Its Identity

10:17am By Judi Gallagher

Retail

New Evening Farmers' Market Debuts Next Week

02/15/2018 By Staff

French Twist

10 Bucks Or Less: Brasserie Honoré

02/14/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Sneak Peek

Sarasota Film Festival Unveils 20th Anniversary Poster

3:13pm By Kay Kipling

Preview

Sarasota Jazz Festival "World of Jazz" Ready to Roll

02/19/2018 By Kay Kipling

Education

Sports Academy Looking to Hire 250-Plus

02/19/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Van Wezel Foundation Gala

02/19/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Thunder by the Bay 2018

02/16/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Ghost in the Machine

Toni Dove's New Exhibit Pushes Boundaries at The Ringling

02/15/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

New Pop-Up Furniture and Home Goods Store Opens

02/16/2018 By Staff

Shop Local

Get Your Shop on at These Local Events

02/16/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

In the Glow

Beauty Advice from Author and Speaker Michelle Phillips

02/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Amazon Hiring at Its Ruskin Facility

02/15/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Our Fashion and Beauty Editor's Indian Beach Home

02/15/2018 By Robert Plunket

Retail

Valentine's Day Spending Expected to Reach $19.6 Billion

02/07/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Bank Building Sold for $805,000

02/19/2018 By Staff

One Cool Pool

Anna Maria Residence Nominated for Mies Crown Hall Prize

02/19/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

New Wealth Management Headquarters Completed

02/16/2018 By Staff

Deals

Health Care Company's Building Sold for $2.2 Million

02/16/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Our Fashion and Beauty Editor's Indian Beach Home

02/15/2018 By Robert Plunket

Deals

Real Estate Firm Buys Shopping Plaza

02/13/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

New hires

Law Firm Adds New Health Care Attorney

2:42pm By Staff

Retail

Forum to Weigh Civil Rights, Religious Freedom

2:29pm By Staff

Science

Mote Marine Hires Two Researchers for Keys Facility

2:11pm By Staff

Deals

Sarasota Manufacturer Buys Italian Company

2:04pm By Staff

Nonprofits

Salvation Army Picks New Board Chair

02/19/2018 By Staff

Parks

New Educational Facility at Robinson Preserve Opens

02/19/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Survey Finds Millennials Increasingly Want Urban Vacations

02/09/2018 By Staff

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Health & Fitness

New business

In-Home Care Provider Opens Sarasota Office

02/14/2018 By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Surgeon Tops in Florida for Hip and Knee Surgeries

02/09/2018 By Staff

Health care

Memory Care Facility Changes Name, Adds Assisted Living Residences

02/06/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Will Reeve to Headline Tidewell Hospice Luncheon Feb. 9

02/01/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Nonprofit That Serves Those with Disabilities to Add New Therapeutic Pool

01/30/2018 By Staff

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

01/25/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe