Democrat Wins State House Special Election

Margaret Good defeated Republican James Buchanan in Tuesday's state House special election, winning 52.2 percent of the votes.

By Staff 2/13/2018 at 8:40pm

Margaret good wr4nqd

Margaret Good

Image: Courtesy Facebook

Democratic attorney Margaret Good defeated Republican James Buchanan in Tuesday's special election in state House District 72, winning 52.2 percent of the votes in an expensive, closely watched race that had garnered national media attention. The victory was an upset: President Trump won the district by 4.6 percent in 2016 and Republicans possess a 10 percent registration advantage there. Voter turnout reached 36 percent, high for a special election. Both candidates attracted support from national figures. Former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Good, while former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski held a rally in support of Buchanan on Sunday.

