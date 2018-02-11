Entertainment
Construction Company Building $3.4 Million Golf Facility
Sarasota's DM Constructors, LLC recently began construction on a new $3.4 million golf entertainment venue in Vero Beach, Florida. The 18,000-square-foot BigShots Golf facility will include indoor and outdoor dining facilities, bars, spaces for corporate events, climate-controlled range hitting bays and a large parking area. Technology will allow players to compete across skill levels and trace and record swing and ball flight statistics. The project is expected to be completed this summer.