Construction Company Building $3.4 Million Golf Facility

Sarasota's DM Constructors, LLC recently began construction on a new golf entertainment venue in Vero Beach, Florida.

By Staff 2/11/2018 at 1:53pm

Bigshots golf xmsqm7

A rendering of the BigShots Golf facility

Image: Courtesy Keith Coulter

Sarasota's DM Constructors, LLC recently began construction on a new $3.4 million golf entertainment venue in Vero Beach, Florida. The 18,000-square-foot BigShots Golf facility will include indoor and outdoor dining facilities, bars, spaces for corporate events, climate-controlled range hitting bays and a large parking area. Technology will allow players to compete across skill levels and trace and record swing and ball flight statistics. The project is expected to be completed this summer.

