Air Conditioning Executive Speaks at National Conference

W. Theodore Etzel, III Image: Courtesy Clay Cone

W. Theodore Etzel, III, the chair of Conditioned Air, an air conditioning contracting and service firm with offices in North Venice, Naples and Fort Myers, recently spoke at the Air Conditioning Contractors of America conference in Fort Worth, Texas. Etzel presented during a session titled “Company Culture and the Leader’s Influence Factor," offering examples and discussions of different leadership styles and why company culture is important. More than 300 people attended the conference. Etzel has served as chair and as an owner of Conditioned Air since 1995; the company has more than 350 employees in Sarasota, Manatee, Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties.