10 Bucks Or Less: Gulf Gate Food + Beer

The Buffalo chicken grilled cheese at Gulf Gate Food + Beer Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

You have to respect truth in advertising. Gulf Gate Food + Beer is indeed a restaurant located in Gulf Gate that serves both food and beer. But it’s the specifics of the food and the beer that make it worth trying.

The eatery opened a few months ago in a Superior Avenue spot that has housed a number of drinkeries over the years. The space features wood-paneled walls, comfortable booths and the de rigueur exposed ductwork and dangling farm lights, plus a battery of TVs tuned to every sport you can think of. It’s a fun, lively space—ideal for a weekend meetup.

The bar runs along the back wall, with dozens of taps pouring beers from breweries both afar and in town (Sarasota’s Calusa Brewing is a favorite), and the menu is designed to pair with your suds. It includes a broad pick of shareable favorites like nachos ($9) and chicken wings ($7-$9), plus burgers ($5-$9.25), salads ($7.25), bowls ($8.50-$13.5) and sandwiches ($7.25-$12).

Gulf Gate’s “That Jawn!” sandwich ($8.50) is a lovely homage to a classic Philadelphia cheesesteak, right down to the Cheez Whiz, while the Buffalo chicken grilled cheese ($8.25) features shredded chicken tossed with just enough Buffalo sauce to sting your lips and sourdough bread that’s been toasted until it emits a golden glow. Don’t miss the eatery’s fresh-cut French fries ($3-$5), which arrive at your table in a grease-pocked brown paper bag before being decanted onto a plate in front of you. You will “ooh.” You will “ahh.” You will devour them.

Gulf Gate Food + Beer is located at 6528 Superior Ave., Sarasota, and is open from 11 a.m. until "late" Sunday-Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more info, call (941) 952-3497 or visit eatfooddrinkbeer.com. Read past 10 Bucks Or Less columns here.