Climate Change Conference Set for Jan. 25

Cumberland Advisors, the Global Interdependence Center, the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, the Science and Environment Council and Atlas Insurance are organizing a conference that will examine "Adapting to a Changing Climate." The featured speaker will be Bob Bunting, a scientist and entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Waterstone Strategies. Topics will include the implications of rising sea levels for Florida, the effect of climate change on hurricanes, whether climate change worsens red tide and more. The conference runs 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, at the University of South Florida, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Registration is $50 and includes lunch.