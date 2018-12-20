Florida Home Sales Up

Sales of single-family homes in the state of Florida were up in November when compared to November 2017, according to new data released by Florida Realtors. The organization recorded 20,578 single-family home sales around the state last month, up 3 percent from 19,983 a year before. The number of condo sales also rose, increasing from 8,243 in November 2017 to 8,643 last month, a 4.9 percent rise.