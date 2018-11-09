  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Visual Arts

Take a Peek

Arcos Grand Opening Features New Daniel Arsham Sculpture

The luxury apartment development in the Rosemary District has an artistic bent.

By Kay Kipling 11/9/2018 at 10:49am

Daniel Arsham's new sculpture at Arcos faces Fruitville Road.

Image: Staff

New downtown apartment development Arcos held a private grand opening Thursday evening, with the unveiling of a sculpture by internationally known artist Daniel Arsham that emphasizes the connection the project has to the arts.

The five-story, 228-unit structure, located at 320 Central Avenue in Sarasota’s Rosemary District, was developed by Tampa-based Framework Group, LLC and Forge Capital Partners. Some residents are already living in the new apartments, which have floor plans named for famous artists’ muses, like “Picasso’s Dora” and “Klein’s Kate.” Luxury studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, ranging from 678 square feet to 1,710 square feet; all are outfitted with extra-large windows, city and courtyard views and lofty ceilings.

Framework Group president Phillip Smith and artist Daniel Arsham.

Image: Staff

Arsham, who was on hand for the unveiling of his sculpture, noted at the opening that the work is “outward facing,” so that passersby will see the front of the piece—made of cast aluminum painted with aircraft paint, it looks like an almost ghostly figure draped in fabric—from Fruitville Road, not from the Arcos courtyard, which itself offers a pool, outdoor lounge area and walkways. Arsham, who is represented by numerous galleries around the world, has been commissioned by luxury fashion brands like Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton and has collaborated on projects with James Franco, Merce Cunningham and Pharrell Williams.

The Arcos courtyard.

Image: Staff

Besides the Arsham sculpture, the Arcos development also houses a first-floor art gallery that will promote emerging artists from Sarasota and Florida. Gaze Modern, curated by Tim Jaeger (campus and community engagement manager at Ringling College of Art and Design), will present works at obtainable price points and will also host art installations and immersive experiences, while offering Ringling students a place to intern and learn about gallery operations.

Polly Johnson's Eye for an Eye dominates the Arcos lobby.

Image: Staff

Currently on view at Gaze Modern is Color & Content, featuring works by Taylor Robenalt and Polly Johnson. Gallery hours are Friday, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and by appointment. For more information on the gallery, visit gazemodern.com. For more about Arcos Apartments, visit arcos.apartments.

Currently on view at the Gaze Modern gallery.

Image: Staff

 

Filed under
Rosemary District
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Hospitality

Golf Club Names New Executive Chef

11/08/2018 By Staff

Extra stuffing

This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

11/07/2018 By Giulia Heyward

New and Notable

A Round-Up of New Restaurant Openings and Closings

11/07/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Food

Construction Company Finishes Restaurant Remodel

11/05/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

My Shot

Hamilton Tickets Go on Sale Next Friday, Nov. 16, at The Straz

11:16am By Megan McDonald

Take a Peek

Arcos Grand Opening Features New Daniel Arsham Sculpture

10:49am By Kay Kipling

Sports

IMG Academy Hires Former Tennis Pro as New Director of Player Development

10:47am By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 8-14

11/08/2018 By Ilene Denton

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Extra stuffing

This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

11/07/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

2:28pm By Heather Saba

Business of Fashion

Talking Fashion With Mega-Influencer—and Part-Time Sarasotan—Blair Eadie

11/08/2018 By Megan McDonald

Retail

New Store Specializing in Lavender Products Opens

11/08/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Jaguar Dealership Begins Offering Electric Car

11/05/2018 By Staff

Beauty Haul

Five Must-Have Beauty Products That Will Get You Ready for Season

11/02/2018 By Heather Saba

Shop to It

First Look: Ella Moss Launches at Dillard's at The Mall at University Town Center

10/30/2018

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Bradenton Office Building Sold for Almost $2.6 Million

10:41am By Staff

Design

Interior Design Company Wins Award for Living Room Project

11/07/2018 By Staff

Top Sale

Luxury Condo Tower Sells Out with Highest Priced Sale of the Year

11/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Florida Home Sales Up

11/05/2018 By Staff

Design

Interior Design Firm Recognized for Work on Wealth Management, Tech Spaces

11/01/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Most Amazing Pool in Town?

11/01/2018 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Environment

Grant Will Help Nonprofits Save Money Through Energy Efficiency Upgrades

10:27am By Staff

Government

County Names New Parks and Recreation Director

10:17am By Staff

Business of Fashion

Talking Fashion With Mega-Influencer—and Part-Time Sarasotan—Blair Eadie

11/08/2018 By Megan McDonald

Environment

Free Panel Examines Science of Harmful Algal Blooms and Red Tide

11/08/2018 By Staff

Row Your Boat

Magic Boat Relaunch: Where Did the Magic Go?

11/07/2018 By Jonathan Goodman

Environment

Lido Beach Nourishment Starts This Week

11/07/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

11/07/2018 By Staff

Health care

Speaker Series Features Parkinson's Experts

11/02/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Hands Out Lifetime Achievement, Physician of the Year Awards

11/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Nursing Homes Named to Magazine's List of the Nation's Best

10/31/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Looking to Hire as Part of First 1,000 Days Initiative

10/30/2018 By Staff

Health care

Company Launches New Line of CBD Products

10/29/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

2:28pm By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe