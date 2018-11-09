Arcos Grand Opening Features New Daniel Arsham Sculpture

Daniel Arsham's new sculpture at Arcos faces Fruitville Road. Image: Staff

New downtown apartment development Arcos held a private grand opening Thursday evening, with the unveiling of a sculpture by internationally known artist Daniel Arsham that emphasizes the connection the project has to the arts.

The five-story, 228-unit structure, located at 320 Central Avenue in Sarasota’s Rosemary District, was developed by Tampa-based Framework Group, LLC and Forge Capital Partners. Some residents are already living in the new apartments, which have floor plans named for famous artists’ muses, like “Picasso’s Dora” and “Klein’s Kate.” Luxury studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, ranging from 678 square feet to 1,710 square feet; all are outfitted with extra-large windows, city and courtyard views and lofty ceilings.

Framework Group president Phillip Smith and artist Daniel Arsham. Image: Staff

Arsham, who was on hand for the unveiling of his sculpture, noted at the opening that the work is “outward facing,” so that passersby will see the front of the piece—made of cast aluminum painted with aircraft paint, it looks like an almost ghostly figure draped in fabric—from Fruitville Road, not from the Arcos courtyard, which itself offers a pool, outdoor lounge area and walkways. Arsham, who is represented by numerous galleries around the world, has been commissioned by luxury fashion brands like Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton and has collaborated on projects with James Franco, Merce Cunningham and Pharrell Williams.

The Arcos courtyard. Image: Staff

Besides the Arsham sculpture, the Arcos development also houses a first-floor art gallery that will promote emerging artists from Sarasota and Florida. Gaze Modern, curated by Tim Jaeger (campus and community engagement manager at Ringling College of Art and Design), will present works at obtainable price points and will also host art installations and immersive experiences, while offering Ringling students a place to intern and learn about gallery operations.

Polly Johnson's Eye for an Eye dominates the Arcos lobby. Image: Staff

Currently on view at Gaze Modern is Color & Content, featuring works by Taylor Robenalt and Polly Johnson. Gallery hours are Friday, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and by appointment. For more information on the gallery, visit gazemodern.com. For more about Arcos Apartments, visit arcos.apartments.