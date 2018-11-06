  1. Home & Real Estate
Luxury Condo Tower Sells Out with Highest Priced Sale of the Year

One buyer purchased the remaining two units in Aqua at a total price of almost $9 million.

By Ilene Denton 11/6/2018 at 1:56pm

Aqua

Image: Oornj Photography

One couple has purchased both remaining units at the Guy Peterson-designed luxury condo tower, Aqua, on Golden Gate Point—the “Grand Residence” for $5,695,000, and the second-floor residence for $3,295,000.

The Grand Residence purchase is the highest priced condominium sale to date this year in Sarasota and Manatee counties, and the purchases together at $8.99 million are the highest overall residential sale to date this year.

Listing agent Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty says the buyers “worked in the Tampa and Sarasota areas years ago. They also have friends here, and when considering where to live Sarasota kept coming up among friends and acquaintances.” Purchasing the two units, he says, “allows them to have plenty of space for family and friends that visit.”  

Schemmel and Premier Sotheby’s colleague Cheryl Loeffler had exclusively marketed the luxury condominium tower on Golden Gate Point.

