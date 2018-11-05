Elections Supervisor to Discuss Local Results Next Week

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner Image: Courtesy Twitter

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner will offer a recap of Tuesday's local election results at the next meeting of the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations, which takes place Monday, Nov. 12. The meeting begins with social time at 6:30 p.m.; Turner's presentation will begin at 7. The meeting will be held at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota.