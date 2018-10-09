New Car Wash Opens

From left to right: Tommy's Express Car Wash co-owners Mark Mitchell, Will Grosz and Nick McMullen Image: Courtesy Kim Livengood

Tommy’s Express Car Wash recently opened its new car wash facility at 4615 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The location is the first of several that owners Nick McMullen, Will Grosz and Mark Mitchell plan to open in the area. The facility allows customers to view the car wash system as it operates. Vehicles are carried along a 130-foot conveyor system that can accommodate a wider variety of vehicles than traditional car washes conveyors. Other services include soft cloth brushes, tire shine services, hot wax and more.