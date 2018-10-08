  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Reaches for a Dream with Raisin

The musical version of A Raisin in the Sun stirs passions in many ways.

By Kay Kipling 10/8/2018 at 9:25am

Kiara Hines, Brian L. Boyd, JoAnna Ford and Jannie Jones in Raisin.

Image: Vutti Photography

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe artistic director Nate Jacobs has wanted to present the musical version of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun for years—even longer than the theater company has been around. And audiences in town, where there has not (in my memory) been a local production of the Tony-winning show since it first bowed in 1973, may have been waiting, too.

Money (as in royalty payments for the show rights) was long the sticking point, but now, with WBTT on a strong financial footing, the time is right for the current production of Raisin. And in more ways than one, for the issues of racial and gender equality that dominate the play are just as much in the news today as back in 1951, when the play is set.

But love, family and dreams are at the heart of Raisin, too. The black Younger family, long dwelling in a cramped Chicago apartment, have a chance to buy a real home  (albeit one in a white neighborhood, Clybourne Park) thanks to an insurance check paid out at the father’s death.  Mama Lena (Jannie Jones) and daughter Beneatha (Kiara Hines) want the hope for a new life the home promises. But son Walter Lee (Brian L. Boyd) desperately longs to partner on buying a liquor store, so he can quit his job as a chauffeur for a white man. Daughter-in-law Ruth (JoAnna Ford) is torn between wanting to move and wanting her husband to find his self-worth. And their young son Travis (Samuel Waite) is uncertain about leaving the only home he’s ever known.

Jannie Jones as Mama Lena Younger.

Image: Vutti Photography

In the play from which Raisin is derived, the action takes place within the Younger apartment. But the musical (with book written by Hansberry’s ex-husband Robert Nemiroff and Charlotte Zaltzberg, and songs by Judd Woldin and Robert Brittan), moves beyond those walls, employing an ensemble cast and energetic dance numbers (choreographed by director Jim Weaver) to place us more in the place, the time, the overall environment in which not just the Youngers but other black Americans struggle.

The WBTT production also moves along swiftly thanks to a bare minimum of set and props (although it sometimes feels a little random as to what props we see and what are left to the imagination). And Weaver has a cast of fine singers to deliver songs (under the musical direction of Brennan Stylez) that range from tender (“Sweet Time,” “A Whole Lotta Sunlight”) to angry (“You Done Right”) to sarcastic (“Not Anymore,” which has Ruth, Walter and Beneatha reacting to the white neighbors’ attempts to buy them out). Ford’s voice soars easily on “Sweet Time,” Jones’ is impassioned on “Measure the Valleys,” Boyd’s filled with urgency on “Runnin’ to Meet the Man” and “It’s a Deal”), and Hines’ and William Tipton’s (as her Nigerian love interest) touching on “Alaiyo.”

 A creative “African Dance” number does much to enliven the latter half of the first act, and a gospel number, “He Come Down This Morning,” does the same for Act II. The score overall, for those unfamiliar with it, is surprisingly strong and engaging at first hearing.

Perhaps the only real criticism I have of Raisin is that too often the direction and acting feel overwrought, as if everyone is trying too hard to reach us. That’s not necessary, for the characters, the story and the songs have enough power already without stretching to grab our emotions.

Raisin continues through Nov. 11; for tickets call 366-1505 or visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

 

Filed under
westcoast black theatre
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

🌮🌮🌮

National Taco Day, "Dine to the Nines" and More Local Dining Events

10/02/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger

Market Season

It's October, and You Know What That Means—Our Fall Farmers Markets Are Back

10/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Chemistry Lesson

A Love Letter to Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

10/01/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Reaches for a Dream with Raisin

9:25am By Kay Kipling

Take a Look

Works by Sarasota Artist Syd Solomon On View in St. Petersburg

10/05/2018 By Kay Kipling

Animal Instincts

Model, Agent, and Producer Eugenia Melian On Her New Novel Wildchilds

10/05/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Limelight

Set The Bar

10/05/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Preview

Pops Orchestra Season Tunes Up in November

10/05/2018 By Kay Kipling

Top Tickets

What Do Bob Dylan and Liberace Have in Common?

10/04/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Animal Instincts

Model, Agent, and Producer Eugenia Melian On Her New Novel Wildchilds

10/05/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Data

Retail Group Anticipates Rise in Holiday Spending This Year

10/04/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Women's Clothing Store Opening on Main Street

10/02/2018 By Staff

Trend Report

Seven Must-Haves For Your Dream Kitchen

09/28/2018

Deals

Original Owner Buys Back Spa

09/24/2018 By Staff

IN THE GLOW

Marketing Maven Megan Greenberg Shares Her Beauty Routine

09/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Key West-Style Cottage in Laurel Park

10/05/2018 By Robert Plunket

On the Homefront

Clubhouse Improvements in The Lake Club, Preferred Builders Announced at The Founders Club and More

10/04/2018 By Staff

Construction

Builders Break Ground on New Lakewood Ranch Town Center

10/04/2018 By Staff

Deals

New Hotel Planned for 12.5-Acre Palmetto Parcel

10/04/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Joins Englewood Office

10/03/2018 By Staff

Flower Power

New to Florida Gardening? Author and Gardener Chase Landre Can Help

10/02/2018 By David Hackett

News & City Life

Nonprofits

Human Services Center Hires, Promotes

10/05/2018 By Staff

Data

Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.7 Percent

10/05/2018 By Staff

Philanthropy

Community Foundation Names New Community Investment Leader

10/05/2018 By Staff

Politics

Forum for State Legislature Candidates Set for Oct. 18

10/05/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Set The Bar

10/05/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Manufacturing

Drinkware Maker Names New Chief Commercial Officer

10/04/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Health care

Seminar Covers Medical Cannabis Benefits and Rules

10/02/2018 By Staff

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger

Health care

Mobile Medical Clinic Offering Free Care in Bradenton Oct. 13 and 14

10/01/2018 By Staff

Fitness

YMCA Opens New CrossFit Center

09/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Recognizes Foot and Ankle Surgeon

09/26/2018 By Staff

Marketing

Healthcare Foundation Names New Communications Director

09/26/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe