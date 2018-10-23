New Publix Shopping Center Under Construction

A rendering of the new Publix shopping center Image: Courtesy Kelley Volenec

West Villages and the development company Sembler recently broke ground on West Villages Marketplace, a Publix-anchored shopping center located at the corner of West Villages Parkway and U.S. 41. Scheduled to open next fall, the 105,000-square-foot retail plaza will be anchored by a 47,000-square-foot Publix supermarket, with a mix of other service businesses and restaurants planned for the rest of the space. The new Publix will include a full-service pharmacy, as well as a large bakery and deli.