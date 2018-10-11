Jewelry Company Launches New Website, Adds New Products to Collection

McCarver & Moser owners Nati Shabat (left) and Roland Moser Image: Courtesy Michelle Raines

The Sarasota jewelry company McCarver & Moser recently launched a new website with a buy-and-sell section intended to make it easy for clients to sell luxury watches, and also recently added products from Robert Procop Exceptional Jewels to its collection. McCarver & Moser has two locations, one at 1301 Main St., Suite 101, Sarasota, the other at 482 John Ringling Blvd., St. Armands Circle.