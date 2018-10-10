Co-Working Space to Celebrate Milestone Friday

Bradenton's Station 2 Innovation is holding a free open house to celebrate the three-year anniversary of its opening from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12. Station 2 Innovation is a co-working space whose goal is to assist entrepreneurs in the area by helping them start and grow businesses, network, find peer support and mentors and grow their skills. The space has recorded 8,700 entrepreneur visits since its founding. The open house will include hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, including coffee, wine and beer, and you can also talk with entrepreneurs, speakers, sponsors and clients. Station 2 Innovation is located at 912 Seventh Ave. E., Bradenton.