Only in Sarasota: Revere Quality House

Revere Quality House Image: John Pirman

The one-story Revere Quality House, lower left, on Siesta Key’s Bayou Louise was designed in 1948 by Sarasota School architects Paul Rudolph and Ralph Twitchell. Built using products from the Revere Copper and Brass Company, the home was part of an innovative program to meet the housing needs of returning World War II veterans. In 2005, the low-profile residence was expanded to preserve the original structure and create a compound that includes this 4,500-square-foot companion house designed by Guy Peterson AIA Office for Architecture. The addition is an imaginative connection between the past and present.

[Editor's Note: The Sarasota Architectural Foundation hosts a Celebration of Paul Rudolph's 100th birthday and Sarasota MOD Weekend kickoff party at the Revere Quality House on Oct. 23. Tickets are $75; $50 for SAF members. Click here to purchase tickets.]