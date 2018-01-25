  1. Features
  2. The Best Outdoor Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

On the Waterfront

Water Views are The Reason We're Here

Enjoy a great meal and a gorgeous view at any one of these seven spots.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 1/25/2018 at 10:41am Published in the February 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Dsc 0111 bgqclz

Star Fish Company

Image: Sarasota Magazine Staff

The Old Salty Dog

Purists cried foul when the MTV show Siesta Key featured the City Island Old Salty Dog rather than the one located on Siesta Key, but we can’t blame producers for choosing to feature the northern iteration. The wooden deck sits right above the wide inlet between Lido and Longboat Keys, offering views of blue-green water, sailboats and seabirds. It’s the perfect place to scarf down oysters, grouper sandwiches and fried fish in your bathing suit. 

Star Fish Co.

Pelicans flock to this simple but legendary Cortez outpost for the same reason tourists and locals do: fresh fish, straight off the boat. But while the birds rely on handouts from the commercial fishermen next door, human diners queue up to fork over cash on a covered dock that seats dozens at well-worn picnic tables. You can’t eat in a hurry here, but why would you want to?

Pier 22

According to the Paranormal Society of Bradenton, which offers ghost tours of downtown Bradenton, this riverfront restaurant is haunted, but don’t let that scare you away from booking dinner on the water-facing patio. Strung with farmhouse lights and blessed with views of the Green Bridge, the space is an ideal spot to enjoy one of Pier 22’s Flintstones-sized steaks or popular fish entrées.

The Table Creekside

The refined global cuisine—chicken Marrakesh, Ecuadorian bouillabaisse—is all the reason you need to give The Table a try, but the deck that overlooks Phillippi Creek takes the experience over the top. Set next to a bridge that straddles the creek as it widens to empty into the Intracoastal Waterway, the wooden expanse is a magical space, where the murmur of the tides and the glow of the inside lights intensify the transporting nature of the food.

Jack Dusty

Offering vistas of a narrow urban inlet, The Ritz-Carlton’s flagship restaurant preps platters of raw shellfish and fish, along with heartier favorites like a thick cioppino and a colossal ribeye, accompanied by whimsical bar creations. Casual enough for shorts and a T-shirt but swanky enough for a dinner date, Jack Dusty’s patio captures the essence of the resort Sarasota lifestyle. 

Beach House

Recently overhauled with a gigantic new outdoor bar and beachfront deck, this Anna Maria Island favorite now includes transparent vinyl curtains and overhead heaters and misters that ensure you can enjoy fresh-air dining no matter the weather. The food fits the view, with a menu built around Gulf-harvested seafood, locally sourced meats and regional veggies.

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill

This hidden gem is attached to the Boathouse on Longboat, where speedboats are stored in long tiered racks and dunked in the water when the weather’s nice enough for a cruise around the bay. The nautical theme extends to the restaurant, where wooden skiffs and pillowy sails dangle above diners’ heads. The second-story dining room offers splendid views out over the water, but to really enjoy the marine vibe, head down to the dockside patio, where strings of farmhouse light make the bay glow. The Gulf-caught grouper sandwich is legendary; the red snapper one is tasty, too.

Filed under
outdoor dining
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The Best Outdoor Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

Six Patios We Love

Take a seat on a pretty patio or deck and dig in.

Watch the World Stroll by at These Sidewalk Dining Destinations

Great food and great people watching? Count us in.

These Outdoor Spaces Welcome Kids

Kids and adults alike will enjoy these six great spots.

The Best Farmers Market Eats

Along with ready-to-eat options, our region's bustling farmers markets offer some appealing places to enjoy a quick lunch or snack, from outdoor tables to the Phillippi market’s beautiful park with water views.

A Taste of Nirvana: Tampa's Wat Mongkolratanaram Buddhist Temple

You'll find heavenly flavors at this Buddhist temple’s outdoor market.

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

After we lost the backpack full of gourmet food, dinner became Plan B.

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Al Fresco Favorites

The Best Outdoor Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11:40am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Roadside Attractions

Watch the World Stroll by at These Sidewalk Dining Destinations

11:36am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Plein Air Plenty

The Best Farmers Market Eats

11:20am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Road Trip

A Taste of Nirvana: Tampa's Wat Mongkolratanaram Buddhist Temple

11:11am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

SaraSolo Festival Returns for Fourth Season

2:12pm By Stephanie Isaac

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

10:24am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Strictly von Schmidt

Remembering Longtime Sarasotan Eric von Schmidt

8:00am Photography by Kay Kipling

That Manilow Magic

Barry Manilow Comes to the Van Wezel

8:00am By Kay Kipling

Holy Writ

Brandon Farris is Rising in the World of Christian Rap

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

The Funny Farm

Inside Daredevil Bello Nock's Sarasota Retreat

8:00am By Robert Plunket

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty

Salon Training Academy Expands, Undergoes Renovations

10:58am By Staff

Red Brigade

Trend Report: Red

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Author, PR Wiz and Certified Life Coach Pat McKanic Shares Her Beauty Secrets

01/18/2018 By Heather Duhill

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

New Office Furniture Store Opens Jan. 11

01/08/2018 By staff

In the Glow

Michael's On East Director of HR Kimberley Mancini Shares Her Beauty Routine

12/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Take It Outside

Three Gorgeous Outdoor Kitchens

11:25am By Ilene Denton

Law

Real Estate Attorney Becomes Partner, Shareholder at Sarasota Firm

10:34am By Staff

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Lido Dorset, Lido Beach

8:00am Illustrations by John Pirman

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Increased in December

01/24/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Winning Looks from the Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

01/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Design Trends

What’s New in Interior Design in 2018

01/22/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Health care

Medical Society Names 2018 President

10:28am By Staff

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

10:24am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Showtime

Venice Equestrian Tour Presents Grand Prix Jumping Competitions

8:00am By Kay Kipling

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox: Farewell to Our Fearless Leader

8:00am By Robert Plunket

Street Dogs

Dr. Nan Rosenberry Brings Help to Homeless Pets

8:00am By Ilene Denton

Strictly von Schmidt

Remembering Longtime Sarasotan Eric von Schmidt

8:00am Photography by Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

10:50am By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Into the Wild

Where and How to Camp at Myakka River State Park

11/29/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

2:58pm By Staff

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2018

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

New hires

Human Services Nonprofit Names New Fiscal Agent

01/22/2018 By Staff

Health care

Medical Company Picks Builder for New Lakewood Ranch Facility

01/18/2018 By staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial to Develop Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program

01/17/2018 By staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe