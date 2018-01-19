Data
Homebuilder Confidence Drops Slightly
American homebuilders were slightly less confident about market conditions in January than in December, according to this month's Housing Market Index.
American homebuilders were slightly less confident about market conditions in January than in December, according to this month's Housing Market Index, compiled by the National Association of Home Builders. The rating dropped from 74 in December, the highest rating in all of 2017, to 72 in January. The December rating was the highest recorded by the survey since 1999.