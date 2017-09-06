Connors Steak and Seafood Restaurant to Open at the Westfield Siesta Key Mall

Swordfish scampi. Image: Namey Design Studios

Connors Steak and Seafood Restaurant is opening its doors along the new strip of restaurants at the Westfield Siesta Key mall this Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Connors, a steak and seafood restaurant with an upscale bar, is owned by of the largest private restaurant groups in the Southeast, Connor Concepts Inc., a company based in Knoxville, Tennessee. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

The interior of Connors Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Image: Namey Design Studios

A few lunch items on the menu you can expect include a boursin burger with mushrooms, a chopitle smoked salmon Caesar salad or spicy mahi mahi tacos. For dinner, you can choose from an array of steaks such as espresso ribeye and blue cheese filet, or from a list of seafood items including shrimp and grits or swordfish scampi. There are also chicken dishes, sandwiches, soups and salads.

The bar offers an extensive wine list, craft beer, signature craft cocktails and a selection of bourbon and whiskeys.

The restaurant is located at the Westfield Siesta Key Mall, 3501 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For more information, visit the website or call (941) 260-3232.