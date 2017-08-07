  1. Home & Real Estate
Top Sale: A Four-Million-Dollar Sand Castle on Lido Key

A Ritz Beach Residence tops July sales at $4.3 million.

By Ilene Denton 8/7/2017 at 9:55am

1300 benjamin franklin dr m7rwao

This 12th floor penthouse at The Beach Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was July's top residential sale.

Image: Courtesy Larry Ziegler

A 12th floor penthouse at The Beach Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Lido Key sold for $4.3 million, making it Sarasota County’s top residential sale for the month of July. The 3,872-square-foot condo has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a luxurious master suite and Gulfside balcony to revel in the sunset views. It originally was listed in February at $4,950,000. The listing agent was Larry Ziegler of Michael Saunders & Company; Oliver McConnell of McConnell and Associates was the selling agent. It originally sold for $4.2 million when The Beach Residences was completed in 2005. Ziegler tells us the purchaser is already a resident of the building who wanted a larger unit.

