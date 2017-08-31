  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

RIP Snooty

Snooty's Death Was a "Preventable Accident," South Florida Museum Says

Museum CEO Brynne Anne Besio apologizes for his death.

By Megan McDonald 8/31/2017 at 2:59pm

Snooty the manatee south florida aquarium 2 s6omdq

Image: Scott Dell/South Florida Museum

This morning the South Florida Museum announced that Snooty the manatee's death was the result of a preventable accident, and that the loose panel in his tank that ultimately led to his demise was discovered a week before he drowned. The beloved sea cow, a Manatee County institution, had celebrated his 69th birthday just a day before his death.

"Due to breakdowns in record keeping, reporting, communication and follow-through, while some action was taken no action culminated in an effective repair," the museum said in a release

After Snooty's death, which rocked the community, the museum brought in James Gesualdi, an attorney and animal welfare advocate, to investigate its circumstances. Gesualdi embarked on a thorough review of the accident, interviewing members of the museum's staff—including all manatee care team members, key facility staff, executive staff and the veterinarian who cared for Snooty for more than 20 years—and reviewing documents, photos, videos and security footage.

"Several factors contributed to this tragedy and we are actively addressing them today," the museum said in its release, which can be viewed in full on the South Florida Museum website. Those factors included "deficiencies in record keeping and reporting; a breakdown within departmental communications; a lack of proactive follow through; and the need for improved staff training."

The museum's plans to address these issues include changes in staffing; cross-training aquarium and facility staff about the manatees' habitat; developing new dive checklists; instituting new record-keeping, reporting and communications protocols; and putting in place a new work order system for maintenance, repairs and coordinating assistance from other departments.

At a press conference this morning, museum CEO Brynne Anne Besio apologized to the community. 

“On behalf of the museum, I apologize for the mistakes that led to Snooty’s death,” she said. “We have made, and continue to make, substantive changes—operationally and philosophically—to address the breakdowns that contributed to this tragic accident.  Snooty brought joy to millions of lives and the museum remains committed to ensuring that his voice continues to inspire support for manatee rehabilitation, conservation and education for generations to come. I hope that the community will join us on Sept. 10 to help us honor his legacy during a special memorial open house.” 

In our September issue, environmental reporter Craig Pittman chronicles Snooty's long, varied life. Read that piece here

Filed under
South Florida Museum, Snooty
Show Comments
In this Article

South Florida Museum and Bishop Planetarium

Museum 201 10th St. W.

As the largest natural and cultural history museum on Florida's Gulf Coast, the South Florida Museum offers engaging exhibits and educational programs that interpret the scientific and cultural knowledge of Florida, the world, and our universe.

Related Content

Snooty

Remembering Snooty

08/25/2017 By Craig Pittman

From the Editor

Our Snooty, Ourselves

08/07/2017 By Pam Daniel

Gone But Not Forgotten

The Fight for a Snooty Statue in Downtown Bradenton

07/27/2017 By Rick Morgan

The Beast Within

Sensational Spirited Contenders Compete to Star as Sea Cow Snooty

07/18/2017 By Rick Morgan

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Bacon and Beer Festival, a Back-to-School Pizza Party and More Local Dining Events

08/30/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Mall Madness

New Bravo Restaurant Opens in Sarasota Thursday

08/29/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Review

Review: Seafood Stars at Downtown’s Duval’s

08/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Gin Game

Six Great Local Gin Drinks

08/28/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

08/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

TV Watch

What We're Watching This Fall

08/31/2017 By Kay Kipling

Different Strokes for Different Folks

What to Look for in the Rowing Motion

08/29/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Days of Heaven

How a Yale Student Learned to Love Rowing Growing Up in Sarasota

08/28/2017 By Kate Flanders

Preview

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Presents Its 2017-18 Line-up

08/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

World Rowing Championships

The Ultimate Spectator's Guide to the World Rowing Championships

08/25/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Fashion & Shopping

What to Wear

Stylist Lori Pietripaoli Talks Breaking Into the Biz and Taking Fashion Risks

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Selah Freedom Founder Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Shares Her Beauty Routine

08/31/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Fashion I.Q.

The Art of the Heel

08/28/2017 By Jackie Rogers

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lookbook

Eveningwear Designer David Meister on Trends, Statement Looks—and Sleeves

08/24/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

The Year’s Highest Priced Residential Sale in Sarasota County?

08/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Million Dollar View in Downtown Sarasota

08/25/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Wow Trends from Missi Youngblood of Ralph’s Interiors

08/24/2017 With Missi Youngblood

Top Sale

Lighthouse Point Sees Its Biggest Sale in Five Years

08/23/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

The Mark Sarasota Breaks Ground and More Local Real Estate News

08/21/2017 By Staff

Trail Mix

That Big New “Sold” Sign on North Tamiami Trail and 14th Street?

08/17/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

RIP Snooty

Snooty's Death Was a "Preventable Accident," South Florida Museum Says

08/31/2017 By Megan McDonald

Hurricane Harvey

Of Houston and Harvey

08/29/2017 By Pam Daniel

Weather

11 Jaw-Dropping Photos of This Weekend's Flooding in South Manatee County

08/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Rosemary in Bloom

Your Guide to the Rosemary District

08/28/2017 By Susan Burns

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Siesta Beach

08/28/2017 By John Pirman

The Criminal Justice System

Road to Redemption

08/28/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Where to Experience a Taste of the Northeast in Sarasota

07/18/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Beauty and Soul

How Makeup Stylist Cam McInnes Uses Your Aura to Inspire Your Look

08/25/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Party On

What's it Like to Live for a Century? Ask One of These 12 Ladies

08/17/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Diet Dilemma

Are Superfoods Really Super?

08/04/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Pot-Pourri

Florida's New Medical Marijuana Law is a Mixed Bag

07/26/2017 By David Hackett

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row for the Cure Comes to Sarasota

07/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe