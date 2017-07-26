Must-Haves for the Buyer Who Has Everything

“We’re seeing a lot of confidence in the ultra-luxury homebuyer,” says Stephanie Pfeffer Anton, executive vice president of Luxury Portfolio International.

Anton’s Chicago-based company helps real estate clients, including Sarasota’s Michael Saunders & Co., market to wealthy buyers; and at a recent presentation to Michael Saunders agents who had gathered in a mansion listed for sale on Longboat Key, Anton noted there are lots more of those wealthy buyers these days. In the last five years, the number of wealthy people around the world has doubled, and the ultra-wealthy, those with more than $50 million in net worth, have increased by 53 percent.

“The global affluent,” as Anton likes to call them, are also richer than ever before. Those in the top 1.5 percent have an average of $3.5 million in assets and $125,000 in income, she says; the top .5 percent have $19 million in assets and $1.2 million in annual income.

Anton calls the top 1 percent of luxury buyers “Power Players.” Largely self-made, these entrepreneurs and business leaders own an average of four homes—their primary home is worth about $9.5 million—and plan to buy another one in the next three years. They want the best and expect to pay for it, but they have exacting standards. And it isn’t easy to impress them.

After all, as 95 percent declared in a recent survey by Luxury Portfolio International, “I have everything I need to be happy.”

What must a home offer to attract buyers like that?

First of all, says Anton, “They don’t want to renovate.” Power Players want homes that are move-in ready with all the latest bells and whistles. That doesn’t mean they won’t gut the house and completely redo it when tastes change in a few years, but they don’t have the time or inclination to purchase a fixer-upper.

But what do they want? According to Anton and some other experts, these are some of the latest must-haves: