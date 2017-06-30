  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Sports

Rowing Fever

The World Rowing Championships Come to Sarasota

The region's newest sports craze is fun for all.

By Kay Kipling 6/30/2017 at 8:00pm

Shutterstock 220619830 o6wzku

Image: Shutterstock

It’s official. With the announcement that the World Rowing Championships are coming to Sarasota’s Nathan Benderson Park (the first time the prestigious event has been held in the United States in more than 20 years), thousands more people will know what locals have already known: Sarasota is a mecca for rowers of every age and ability.

The World Rowing Championships, coming up Sept. 23 through Oct. 1 and anticipating 40,000 in attendance—and 1,700 elite, world-class athletes from more than 60 countries on hand—is the icing on the cake for our area, which is home to the Sarasota County Rowing Club, for women and men over 18; the Sarasota Scullers, the oldest organized youth rowing club in town; and Sarasota Crew, whose membership has grown by leaps and bounds since its founding in 2002.

For middle and high school-aged rowers, it’s often an all-consuming lifestyle of competition against other clubs, as well as for college scholarships. For some of the more mature rowers who live here or schedule visits just to row, it’s as much about fitness, health and the knowledge that rowing can be a lifelong sport.

Rowing is a low-impact, high-cardio activity, so it’s suited to almost anyone at any age. Adaptive rowing even engages those with certain physical limitations. And our calm, beautiful waters seem perfect for all, whether it’s the youth teams launching from Osprey’s Blackburn Point or Bay Point Preserve, master rowers who have been using their oars for years, or visitors taking advantage of the new Grade A facility (the only one of its kind in the country) at Nathan Benderson Park.

NBP, for example, rents single sculls to those properly qualified, and also offers “Learn to Row” courses for newbies, whether in single sculling, double sculling or sweep rowing with a team in larger boats. Private lessons available, too.

Filed under
World Rowing Championships, rowing
Show Comments
In this Article

SANCA at Nathan Benderson Park

Fishing, Parks & Trails 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle

Nathan Benderson Park is a Sarasota County owned park that is managed by the Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, Inc. (SANCA).

Related Content

Rocking the Boat

The 2017 World Rowing Championships are Coming to Town

11/30/2016 By Hannah Wallace

Victory of the Violins

"Violins of Hope" Comes to the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

01/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

Party Foul

Judge Grants Injunction Against Dub Shack

02/22/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: Nov. 3-9

11/03/2016 By Ilene Denton

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Things to Do

Find a Restaurant

06/30/2017

Old Florida Flavor

Kick Back and Relax at These Waterfront Restaurants

06/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

Cheers to Beer

A Tour of Sarasota's Craft Brewing Scene

06/30/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Weekly Planner

Ribfest at Darwin Brewing Co., Garden Party Brunch at Geraldson Community Farm and More Local Dining Events

06/28/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Arts & Entertainment

Rowing Fever

The World Rowing Championships Come to Sarasota

06/30/2017 By Kay Kipling

Rainy Day Fun

Things to Do on a Rainy Day

06/30/2017 By Staff

SUP?

Everything You Need to Know About Stand-Up Paddleboarding

06/30/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Don't be a Hammerhead

Mote's Shark Days: Get to Know Our Ocean's Misunderstood Predators

06/29/2017 By Rick Morgan

Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh Yeah!

Take a Walk on the Wild Side at Big Cat Habitat

06/29/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: June 29-July 5

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Summer Cool

Stay Cool With This Month’s Best Local Shopping Finds

06/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

06/22/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Van Wezel Foundation Prez and CEO Monica Van Buskirk Shares Her Beauty Secrets

06/20/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Who's in Store

No Passport Required: Ethnic Origin Company Offers Global Products Rich with History

06/20/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Home with History in McClellan Park

06/28/2017 By Robert Plunket

Gardening

Five Free Summer Gardening Opportunities

06/28/2017 By Ilene Denton

Hometown Bradenton

Four Great Old Bradenton Neighborhoods Retain Their Small-Town Charm

06/28/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

06/19/2017 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Things to Do

Find an Accommodation

06/30/2017

Things to Do

Find an Activity

06/30/2017

Rainy Day Fun

Things to Do on a Rainy Day

06/30/2017 By Staff

Don't be a Hammerhead

Mote's Shark Days: Get to Know Our Ocean's Misunderstood Predators

06/29/2017 By Rick Morgan

Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh Yeah!

Take a Walk on the Wild Side at Big Cat Habitat

06/29/2017 By Katherine Flanders

From the Editor

From the Editor: Listening to Muslims

06/28/2017 By Pam Daniel

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe